Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Dire Need Of Big Runs, Pressure Mounts On Star Duo Ahead Of IND vs SA ODI Series: Report

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two superstars of the game, have currently left their fans on the edge of their seats. There is an air of uncertainty around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI futures and their plans for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in 2027. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already retired from two (Test and T20I) formats and as of now, they are only playing the ODIs.

South Africa comfortably defeated India in the two-match Test series that was played prior to the ODI series that is scheduled to start on November 30, 2025. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will want to dominate Australia considering the fact that they are the generational greats of the white-ball format.

BCCI To Hold Talks Around Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Future: Report

More than Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will want to make the South Africa series count. Virat had scored a sublime 74 in the third and the final ODI of the India vs Australia series, but it can't overshadow the fact that he had scored two ducks in the first two ODIs. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, ended the series with more than 200 runs to his name and he also became the number one-ranked ODI batter.

Despite their stellar showing with the bat, one can't discount the fact that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked a bit rusty, considering the fact that they played international cricket after a span of more than six months and they also did not have any kind of domestic cricket under their belt. As per a report in TOI, top BCCI officials, coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar might meet in Ahmedabad after the third India vs South Africa ODI to discuss the way forward for both Rohit and Virat.

All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli