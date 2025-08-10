Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Speculated ODI Retirements Could Be Delayed, Star Duo's Big Move To Decide Their Chances Of Playing 2027 ODI WC: Report

India recently drew the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series under the leadership of Shubman Gill. With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from the longest format of the game, India weren't expected to put up a fight against Ben Stokes' England, but they defied all the odds and registered a memorable performance that stunned England, who were considered favourites.

The England series was also an important one as far as the context of the game goes. It was the start of India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign, and they have started it on a very strong note. India's win in the fifth and final Test match of the series allowed them to storm into the top three of the WTC 2027 standings. With the Test matches now done and dusted, India's focus will now shift towards the white-ball games. The T20 WC is scheduled to be played next year, whereas the ODI World Cup will be held in 2027.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Likely to Play Domestic Cricket: Reports

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now have very limited days of representing India on the cricket field. The star duo has walked away from the T20 and Test formats, and they'll only play the ODIs now. The next time both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in the Indian jersey is when the 'Men in Blue' play three ODIs against Australia in the month of October.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, the Australia tour might be the end of the road for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI careers. The report also states that if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma express their wish to continue to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, they will be expected to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year. The selectors would want the players of the ODI team to remain in sync with the one-day rhythm, and hence both Kohli and Rohit will have to participate in the premier white-ball domestic tournament.

India Eye the Asia Cup