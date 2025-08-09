Shubman Gill And Jasprit Bumrah's Signed Jerseys Attract Huge Bids, Memorabilia Items From England And Indian Players Derive High Prices

India's player of the series and captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

The young Indian team led by Shubman Gill defied all the odds to draw the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series by a margin of 2-2. England were always considered as the favourites to win the five-match Test series, but the manner in which India drew the series is something that will be remembered by the ages to come. India are currently on the third spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 Points Table.

Shubman Gill ended the India vs England series as the highest run-scorer. Gill scored a total of 754 runs from all the five Test matches that he played in the series. Gill scored a total of four centuries, and his highest was 269 odd runs that he scored in the Edgbaston Test. Interestingly, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul are the three Indian batters who are in the top five of the list of highest run-scorers in the series.

Shubman Gill's Jersey From Lord's Test Attracts Massive Bid

The Lord's Test played every year is a significant occasion as far as England's cricketing calendar is concerned. One day of the Lord's Test is dedicated to former England captain Andrew Strauss’ foundation, Red For Ruth, which is initiated in memory of Ruth Strauss, his late wife. During the Red For Ruth day, cricketers, broadcasters, and the public wear red.

Interestingly, the jersey that Indian Test captain Shubman Gill wore on the Red For Ruth day of the Lord's Test was auctioned for £4,600 (around Rs 5.41 lakhs). Gill's Test jersey reportedly attracted the highest bid in the room, which included signed shirts and caps from players on both sides, portraits, bats, and hospitality tickets.

Not only Gill, but Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja's memorabilia fetched a joint £4,200 (around Rs 4.94 lakhs). As far as England are concerned, Joe Root’s signed jersey did attract the highest bid of £3,800 (around Rs 4.47 lakhs), which was followed by Ben Stokes’ £3,400 (around Rs 4 lakhs).

