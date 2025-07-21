Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Warned Over 2027 ODI World Cup Dreams: 'If You Do Not Play The Game Continuously...'

India conceded a harrowing defeat at the hands of Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and Co. entered the summit clash as one of the favourites, but their hopes were dashed as Australia proved to be a superior side.

Harbhajan Singh Raised Questions Over Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's ODI Credentials

The 2027 ODI World Cup is not very far and both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in contention to feature in the tournament. Both stalwarts announced their retirement from the shortest format after India lifted the T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa last year.

They also bid adieu to Test cricket and the 2027 World Cup could be the last tournament for them together. But there have been massive concerns over match practice as India are likely to be involved in a very limited number of ODI matches. Harbhajan Singh raised concerns over their ability to perform at the highest level, as retiring from both formats could have an impact on their match practice.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “It's too far, actually. It's been a very long time, and they are not playing any other formats. It becomes very difficult for anyone, no matter how much commitment you have or how big a great you are. If you do not play the game continuously, somewhere the game moves ahead and you are left behind.”

India To Play Nine ODI Matches Until January 2026

India were supposed to play three ODI matches against Bangladesh, but the tour has been postponed due to the rising political tension between the two countries. India will visit Australia later this year and will feature in a three-match ODI series, followed by another two three-match ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand.