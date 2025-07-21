Will Kuldeep Yadav Make The Cut? Steve Harmison Breaks Down Wrist Spinner’s Selection Chances For 4th Test

Steve Harmison, the former England cricketer, has opened up on Team India's dilemma regarding Kuldeep Yadav's selection for the fourth test. While he agreed Kuldeep would do wonders at Old Trafford, implementing him in the playing XI would be an arduous task for the Indian cricket team.

As Team India heads to Manchester, all eyes will be on the team's playing XI ahead of the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford. One test match would determine the winner of the series as England has a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. On the other hand, the Shubman Gill-led India needs the win to level the series once again.

Steve Harmison Speaks On Kuldeep Yadav's Chances For 4th Test

As speculation over the India XI intensifies, Steve Harmison believes the Old Trafford pitch could spin as the match takes place, which will help Kuldeep Yadav. He added that Team India should consider him since their side is balanced at this stage. However, Harmison claimed the team would not drop Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar, which makes his inclusion tricky.

"You can't drop Jadeja, you can't drop Sundar. Can you play three spinners? That will be a big ask. As much as I think it will be right to play Kuldeep, I am not sure how you get him in.

"If you drop a batter like they did in the first Test match, and everyone moves up one. It will be a big call. Is it Washington Sundar who misses out? I wouldn't like to make that call," Steve Harmison said during an appearance on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

Team India Have A Massive Problem At Hand!

With Team India trailing the series 2-1 against England, the showdown at Old Trafford will be a clinical affair for them. The Indian side would require their best men for the task at hand, and they began their training from Beckenham before touching down in Manchester.

However, the Indian side has run into a massive problem after all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the rest of the series. The 22-year-old has picked up a knee injury, which effectively rules him out of action. Even Arshdeep Singh is not available for the fourth test match after injuring his bowling hand.