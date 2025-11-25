Virat Kohli Asked to Come Out of Retirement as India Struggles in Test Cricket Under Gautam Gambhir as Coach: 'He Made Team Believe'

Ind vs SA: The Indian Test side is struggling at home and coach Gautam Gambhir is facing a lot of backlash for it. With the Indian team staring at another home Test series whitewash, calls for Virat Kohli to come out of Test retirement is growing and now a former RCB cricketer has also voiced his opinion on it. Shreevats Goswami reckons Kohli should have stopped playing ODIs and continued playing Test cricket.

‘Test cricket misses him’

“Ideally, Virat should have left playing ODIs & continued playing test cricket until he had nothing to give. Test cricket misses him. Not just as a player but just the energy he brought, the love & passion playing for India where he made the team believe that they can win in any condition," he posted on X.

Proteas Dominate in Guwahati

The reigning world champions are just showing their class in the sub-continent. After taking the lead in Kolkata, SA is dominating in Guwahati as well and India are staring at another series whitewash. At stumps on Day 3, SA were 26 for no loss in their second essay after taking a huge 288-run lead in the first innings. At the end of day's play, SA had all their 10 wickets intact as openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram were batting on 13 and 12 respectively.

At the time of filing the copy, India have made an impressive start on Day 4. The hosts have picked up three wickets in the first hour, yet SA have a 367-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets, while Washington Sundar picked up one. India is still way behind in the game in Guwahati and would be hoping for a miracle to make a comeback.