Updated 25 November 2025 at 10:06 IST

Gautam Gambhir Trolled Hilariously; Viral Tweet Claims he Cannot Apply as Coach With Iceland Cricket

Ind vs SA: India coach Gautam Gambhir is getting hilariously trolled as Iceland Cricket claims they do not want the former following his poor show against South Africa.

Ankit Banerjee
Gautam Gambhir before the IND vs SA 1st Test
Gautam Gambhir before the IND vs SA 1st Test | Image: Associated Press
Ind vs SA: India coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing heavy backlash since the side lost the Kolkata Test against South Africa. While Gambhir is facing the ire from all quarters, Iceland Cricket has not spared him as well. Iceland Cricket, known for their witty posts on social media came up with another gem to roast the India coach. It informs all it's fans that Gambhir cannot apply for the position of Iceland Cricket's head coach. It informs that the position of the head coach is already filled as they won 75 per cent of their matches in 2025. 

‘That position is already filled’

"To all our fans, no, Gautam Gambhir will not be invited to be our new national team coach. That position is already filled and we won 75% of our matches in 2025," Iceland Cricket's viral tweet. 

Most reckon Gambhir's excessive experimentation has led to the downfall of Indian cricket in Tests. Another things that fans and experts are pointing is that Gambhir is not picking Test specialists, instead, he is looking to manage situations with players who are more adept in T20s. 

Gambhir Forgettable Stint in Tests as Coach

Since taking over the charge from Rahul Dravid, Gambhir has not fared well as Team India coach. Gambhir's side was was whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand at home - India’s first home series defeat in 12 years. Then the side lost 1-3 loss in Australia that surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Currently, India is trailing in the two-match series against South Africa. In fact, even in the ongoing Guwahati Test, India is on the backfoot and are staring at another Test whitewash at home. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 25 November 2025 at 09:58 IST