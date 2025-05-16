Virat Kohli-BCCI Rift? Fresh Report Makes Huge Claim on Ex-India Captain's Untimely Test Retirement Call

Virat Kohli Retires: Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests recently and that has stirred a massive controversy. While fans are resorting to making wild speculations and assumptions, a fresh report claims that things may not be looking up between Kohli and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). A Sports Today report claimed that Kohli was promised he would be given Test captaincy after India lost the Adelaide Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - but that did not happen.

That is being suspected to be a major reason why Kohli announced his retirement from the longer version of the game.

‘Sort of a hint that he would be getting captaincy’

“At least people close to him do seem to suggest that he was given sort of a hint that he would be getting captaincy after Adelaide. But then things changed," the report said.

He was optimistic about being handed over the Test captaincy and it is believed that is the reason why he featured in a Ranji game for Delhi earlier in the year.

Kohli- The Legend

He ended his Test career with 9,230 runs, which puts him 19th overall in aggregate, and fourth among Indians behind Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar, all of whom finished with a 50-plus average and more centuries.