Shreyas Iyer to Replace Virat Kohli in India's Test Squad For England Tour? BCCI Unlikely to Pick Him Because...

Virat Kohli Retires: Former India captain Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests has caused a huge vacuum ahead of the England tour. Who replaces him at the No. 4 spot is the question? While there are a number of contenders for that role, given Shreyas Iyer's experience, one reckoned he was going to slot in there, but that does not seem to be the case.

As per a report, the selectors are reluctant over Iyer as they believe he is not someone who can cope up with the conditions in the UK, where the ball swings a lot.

A source, as quoted by The Telegraph, also reckons Iyer is not very comfortable with the short ball. That is another reason why he may not be picked. The source claims had it been a home series, Iyer would certainly have been in the reckoning.

‘Against the quicks, his chances don’t really look great’

“If India were to play a home series, Shreyas’s chances of selection would have been fine. But on an overseas tour, against the quicks, his chances don’t really look great,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph.

“See, the general feeling is that he still needs to work a little bit on his red-ball game. Yes, he has been doing a brilliant job in limited overs, adapting excellently to situations. But Test cricket is a different ballgame. The short-ball aside, there will be a lot more swing and movement in England, which makes it imperative to leave the ball as well. Leaving the ball is very important when it comes to batting in England,” the source added.