
Updated 24 September 2025 at 13:41 IST

Virat Kohli-BCCI Rift? Report Claims 'Lack Of Communication' Between Ajit Agarkar, Star Cricketer

Is there a rift between Virat Kohli and the Board of Control of Cricket in India?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and hence there was shock among fans when he called it a day from Tests. Kohli, who had earlier retired from T20Is, can only feature in ODIs. But now, it seems like his ODI future is in jeopardy. The report claims that the team management is pessimistic after lack of communication from Kohli’s end. As per the report, chief selector Ajit Agarkar contacted Kohli to get an understanding of his future plans, but unfortunately, the former did not get any clarity from the star cricketer.

ALSO READ: 'Woh Mujhe Maarne Aaya...': Ishant Claims How Kohli's Tip Got Him Banned

Will Kohli Skip ODIs in Australia? 

This means it is not clear if Kohli would be part of India's white-ball tour of Australia later in the year or not. Most were speculating he will make his return for the national side in the series against Australia, but now - it stands unclear as to what are Kohli's plans. 

It was earlier reported that the management wanted both Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature in the ‘A’ series versus Australia at home. But that did not happen. The duo last appeared for India in the final of the Champions Trophy in March this year. Rohit led the Indian team to the title there. 

What's Next For Roko? 

It would be interesting to see what eventually happens as fans would love to see them playing for the country in the blue. Going by these reports doing the rounds, it seems the two legends may opt out of the Australia tour. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 24 September 2025 at 13:35 IST

