'Woh Mujhe Maarne Aaya...': Ishant Sharma Claims How Virat Kohli's Advise Got Him Banned

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma have shared the dressing-room on a number of occasions and have also growing-up, they played their cricket in Delhi. Kohli and Ishant's bond go back a long way and hence two know each other's secrets. On a popular podcast recently, Ishant revealed how Kohli's advise got him banned.

The incident took place during a game against Sri Lanka in 2025. Ishant went on to narrate the incident featuring Dhammika Prasad. Ishant recalled getting into a verbal duel with Prasad as the Sri Lankan pacer kept on bowling bouncers at him. Ishant then revealed how Dhammika followed him to the dressing-room. Ishant said that Kohli came up to him and told him that Dhammika wanted to hit you. And apparently Kohli asked Ishant why didn't he react.

‘Tere peeche tujhe maarne aa gaya’

"Virat knows how to rile me up. I was unaware. That's when Virat told me, 'Woh tere peeche tujhe maarne aa gaya, aur tune kuch nahi kiya? Dhammika Prasad tujhe maarne aaya tha' (He came all the way to beat you, and you didn't do a thing?) Then made me watch the clip where Chandimal elbowed me. And I swear, I went mad. I am usually not that aggressive but that day, my protective mode crept in. By then, my match fee had already gotten deducted. Then I went out to bowl, dismissed three batters and celebrated on their face. And got banned," Ishant said during a podcast with Raj Shammani.

ALSO READ: Big Relief For USA Players Despite ICC Suspends Their Cricket Board

WATCH