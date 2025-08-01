'Virat Kohli Bhaiya Crying...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Bombshell Revelation Becomes Biggest Talking Point

It isn't any secret that Virat Kohli is an emotional person. Time and again, fans have seen an overflow of emotions with Kohli in the middle. But, veteran India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recalled a moment when Kohli broke down to tears. During a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Chahal revealed how Kohli was crying after India faced a heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup.