'Virat Kohli Bhaiya Crying...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Bombshell Revelation Becomes Biggest Talking Point

Updated 1 August 2025 at 12:44 IST

Virat Kohli is an emotional person and there is no secret about that. Now, Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed how 'Kohli bhaiya' broke down after India's heartbreaking loss at the 2019 WC semi-final.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli (L), Yuzvendra Chahal (R)
Virat Kohli (L), Yuzvendra Chahal (R) | Image: AP/@Badpatch18 Screengrab

It isn't any secret that Virat Kohli is an emotional person. Time and again, fans have seen an overflow of emotions with Kohli in the middle. But, veteran India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recalled a moment when Kohli broke down to tears. During a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Chahal revealed how Kohli was crying after India faced a heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup. 

‘Kohli bhaiya crying for the first time’

The anchor asks Chahal if he has ever seen Kohli crying, to which the cricketer says: "In the 2019 World Cup semifinal, I saw Virat Kohli bhaiya crying for the first time. When I looked into Virat bhaiya's eyes, there were tears in them."

Published 1 August 2025 at 12:43 IST