Ravi Shastri Cheekily Warned 'You Will Get Sacked' After India Captain Shubman Gill Loses Toss at Oval

India vs England: It was rather funny and stunning to see India captain lose his fifth consecutive toss during the five-match series against England. Gill got the call wrong again on Thursday at the Oval and now, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri - who was at the toss - has got a cheeky warning. Former England captain Michael Atherton reckoned Shastri may very well lose his job if Gill keeps losing the toss.

‘You will get sacked’

"You are doing these tosses, you are responsible too. You will get sacked," Atherton said in a hilarious fashion.

"When the coin landed, he (Gill) did not look up," Shastri reacted to Atherton.

Despite losing the toss, the Indian captain maintained his composure and that was credible. Gill said that he does not mind losing the toss as long as the side goes on to win the game.

Nair Stands Tall For India

Karun Nair, who has got another chance, has made the most of it up until now. He is on 52* and is expected to play a long knock for India. He came in at a time when it seemed there could be another collapse, but the way he batted calmed the nerves in the dressing-room. India are 204 for six with Nair and Washington Sundar in the middle.