Virat Kohli Can Score 100 International Centuries? Ex-India Cricketer Gives Realistic Verdict Ahead of 3rd ODI in Vizag

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli, arguably the best cricketer of the generation, has already scored 83 international centuries and now with him playing merely one format actively - the question is, can he get 100 international centuries. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra weighed in on this question and gave a realistic answer. He pointed at the number of games Kohli would play leading upto the 2027 ODI World Cup. As per Chopra, given the form Kohli is in now - he should easily get there.

‘He should score them easily’

"The big question is whether Kohli can score 100 centuries. He is 16 centuries away. He has scored back-to-back centuries, so it seems he will keep scoring and won't stop. He can still play 35 to 40 matches by the end of the World Cup. So it seems like he should score them easily. Score a century in every second match, as he is scoring a century every day currently," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

In the two ODIs thus far against South Africa, Kohli has scored a century in both. He is in prime form and has certainly shut his doubters with his performances.

Advertisement

While claiming that Kohli should get there if he goes at this rate, but also reckoned it will not be that easy.

"It won't be that easy. There is no doubt that they can be scored, but it's extremely difficult. If he has to chase 100 centuries, either he will have to come back from some retirement, that he would also play red-ball cricket now, or else he might have to play even after the World Cup," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CAB President Sourav Ganguly Felicitates Indian Army Top Brass

Can Kohli Get Hattrick of Centuries?