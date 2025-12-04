Updated 4 December 2025 at 10:36 IST
WATCH | Virat Kohli Throws Towel in Disgust After His 53rd ODI Century Doesn't Help India Win in Raipur
Ind vs SA: It was heartbreak for Virat Kohli, who did not end up in the winning side despite scoring his 53rd ODI ton.
Ind vs SA: It was heartbreak for Virat Kohli on Wednesday as he ended up on the losing side in the second ODI in Raipur despite scoring a century. Kohli hit his 53rd ODI century in Ranchi, a feat no one else in cricket has achieved. It was also his 84th international ton.He scored 103 off 92 balls which helped India post a mammoth 359 for eight. His knock featured seven boundaries and two sixes. The sadness was evident when Kohli threw his towel in disgust after the match. The clip of Kohli throwing his towel after the match has gone viral on social space.
It was not the ideal pitch for batters, yet Kohli, with his genius and mastery - made batting look extremely easy. He has been in ominous touch since his unbeaten fifty at the SCG last month during the final ODI. He hit a brilliant century in the ODI opener versus South Africa in Ranchi and then followed it up with yet another hundred - he is truly showing age is just a number and he still has a lot of cricket left in him.
Kohli to Feature in VHT
Kohli, who initially claimed that his cricket is more mental and not physical, is set to follow Board of Control of Cricket in India's mandate that he has to play domestic cricket in order to stay fit. For the unversed, Kohli only features in the 50-over format, having retired from Tests and T20Is. After his retirement from Tests, he shifted to London with his family. He is expected to feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy where Delhi will play their first game on December 24.
