WATCH | Virat Kohli Throws Towel in Disgust After His 53rd ODI Century Doesn't Help India Win in Raipur

Ind vs SA: It was heartbreak for Virat Kohli on Wednesday as he ended up on the losing side in the second ODI in Raipur despite scoring a century. Kohli hit his 53rd ODI century in Ranchi, a feat no one else in cricket has achieved. It was also his 84th international ton.He scored 103 off 92 balls which helped India post a mammoth 359 for eight. His knock featured seven boundaries and two sixes. The sadness was evident when Kohli threw his towel in disgust after the match. The clip of Kohli throwing his towel after the match has gone viral on social space.

It was not the ideal pitch for batters, yet Kohli, with his genius and mastery - made batting look extremely easy. He has been in ominous touch since his unbeaten fifty at the SCG last month during the final ODI. He hit a brilliant century in the ODI opener versus South Africa in Ranchi and then followed it up with yet another hundred - he is truly showing age is just a number and he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

