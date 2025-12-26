Virat Kohli Continues His Purple Patch vs Gujarat in VHT, Brings up 6th Consecutive Fifty-Plus Score in 50-Over Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli continued his dream run in 50-over cricket as he hit his sixth fifty-plus score on Friday in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Gujarat in Bengaluru. Kohli brought up his fifty in merely 29 balls. His fifty was laced with 10 fours and a six. He was in beast mode right from the outset, punishing anything that is even a little loose. It is evident that Kohli has relied on boundaries and has got them at will.

Kohli's Golden Run

Kohli's good run started from the final ODI at the SCG earlier in the year, since then he has not looked back a bit. Against South Africa at home, he hit two centuries and an unbeaten fifty in the final game. And then he made a comeback to VHT after more than a decade and smashed 131* off 101 balls to power Delhi to a win against Andhra.

Kohli's form is very good for India cricket as they take on New Zealand in a bilateral series soon. The Indian team will play a three-match ODI series against the Kiwis starting January 11.

Can Kohli Convert it?

There is no reason why he should not convert this start into a three-figure score. In fact, he is racing to it. At the time of filing the copy, Kohli is on 61* off 41 balls. Delhi are 75 for two in 13.2 overs. Kohli has just been joined by Nitish Rana in the middle. There are ample overs for Kohli to get a real big daddy hundred and make a statement. These are surely ominous signs for Gujarat, who would love to see the back of him as soon as possible.