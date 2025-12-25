Days After Missing Out On T20 World Cup Squad, Shubman Gill Intensifies Training Ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Team India ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill was excluded from the Men in Blue's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Earlier on Saturday, December 20, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, announced the squad for the upcoming prestigious tournament in a press conference in Mumbai.

Shubman Gill Sweats Out In Mohali

The news shocked everyone in the cricket fraternity after T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill was dropped from the squad following his poor performance in the 20-over format for the Men in Blue.

However, Shubman Gill responded to the snub strongly. In a video that is taking rounds on the internet, it is seen that Shubman Gill is practicing in the nets at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Shubman Gill went through rigorous training and played some stellar shots in the practice, which was captured in the video.

The 26-year-old batter has committed his availability for Punjab in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. In the prestigious domestic tournament, Punjab will square off against Chhattisgarh in Jaipur on Friday, December 26.

After the conclusion of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shubman Gill is also likely to join the Men in Blue squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to start from January 11. However, the BCCI has not announced the squad for the ODIs against the Kiwis.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In White-Ball Cricket

Shubman Gill made his ODI debut in 2019 against New Zealand. In the ODIs, Gill played 58 matches, scoring 2818 runs at a strike rate of 99.22 and an average of 56.36. He has scored eight centuries and 15 fifties in the 50-over format for Team India.