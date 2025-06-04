Virat Kohli Controls His Tears Moments Before RCB’s Historic IPL Triumph Over Punjab Kings | WATCH

IPL 2025: In a moment etched in IPL history, Virat Kohli was visibly emotional even before the final ball was bowled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) closed in on their maiden IPL title. Facing Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, Kohli, the face of the franchise for nearly two decades, couldn’t hold back tears that reflected years of passion, frustration, loyalty, and resilience.

The crowd erupted in chants as the Red Army sensed history in the making.

With tears streaming down his face, Kohli stood still, soaking in the atmosphere that had been 18 years in the making.

‘This Is for the Fans’

Speaking moments after the win, Kohli said, “In here, with the emotion, the Red Army sitting in the background – just incredible. This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years.”

He reflected on the journey, the heartbreaks, and his unwavering commitment to the RCB franchise:

“I've given this team my youth, my prime, and now my experience. Every season, I’ve come out and given it everything I have to try and win this. To finally have this moment arrive – it’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

‘My Soul Is Bengaluru’

Kohli didn’t mince words when describing what this win meant to him – ranking it right alongside his international titles.

“I’ve lifted almost every other trophy – World Cups, T20s, ODIs, the Champions Trophy. But this? This is right up there.”

“There were moments when I thought otherwise, but I stood by them, and they stood by me. My heart is with Bengaluru. My soul is with Bengaluru. And this is the team I’ll play for until my final IPL game,” he said.

“As a sportsman, you dream of winning the big ones – and this one was missing. Tonight, I am going to sleep like a baby,” he said.