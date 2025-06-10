Virat Kohli Edges Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram, Leaves Portugal Captain Behind in Engagement Game - Check Deets

Kohli vs Ronaldo: Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best sportsmen of the generation. The two also rule the social space and are the biggest attractions. But, it seems Kohli has gone past Ronaldo in terms of a single post garnering over 20 million. Since 2024, three Instagram posts of Kohli have breached the 20-million mark, whereas only two posts of Ronaldo have gone past that mark. The two posts from Ronaldo that has breached the mark are one in which the Portugal captain takes the ice challenge.

KING Kohli Edges CR7

He takes a plunge on a ice pool just behind his holiday house. The other Ronaldo post that went past the 20-million mark features his son and is from February in 2024. Both Ronaldo and his son were flaunting off their six-pack abs. Here are the two screenshots of the posts of Ronaldo that have gone past the 20-million mark.

Meanwhile, Kohli's recent post after clinching the maiden IPL title for RCB has clocked over 20 million. Another post that clocked over 20 million for Kohli was a picture he clicked with wife Anushka Sharma. The post is from May 1. And then Kohli's post after India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup garnered roughly around 22 million.

Kohli was instrumental with the bat in helping RCB clinch their maiden title after 18 long years. He amassed 657 runs with the bat in 15 outings and was at one point also in the race for the Orange Cap. It also includes eight fifties. Kohli is 36 and he recently retired from Test cricket leaving umpteen fans shocked. There are fans who want Kohli to come out of retirement as they reckon he is absolutely fit to continue on for at least the next two seasons.