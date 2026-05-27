Virat Kohli Fan Accuses IPL 2026 Commentator of Criticising RCB Icon Always; Gets Befitting Response: 'Kaise, Kaise Log Hain...'

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular cricketers in the world. His following is insane and that is evident at any venue across the globe. From cheers to breaching of security, fans go to any extent to get a glimpse of Kohli. But again, there is an ugly side to it as well. And that side was on display after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB in a group-stage game recently. Kohli got into a war of words with Travis Head. The matter did not end during the game as Kohli decided not to shake hands with Head after the game was over.

And after that, Head's wife revealed how she and her husband got abused online by Kohli fans. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra who gave his two cents on the matter started facing backlash from Kohli's fans. A certain Kohli fan reckoned that Chopra is biased, as he criticises the RCB player and not Rohit Sharma. The Kohli fan also accused Chopra of being Rohit's PR.

‘Kaise kaise log hain iss platform par’

"You do the exact same thing on TV constantly criticizing Virat for his strike rate. But you never had the courage to criticize Rohit because you were getting paid by him. Doesn’t this count as hate and toxicity too? What you're facing today is called karma," the user wrote.

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Chopra ripped into the user and came up with a befitting response.

"Kaise kaise log hain iss platform par," Chopra responded with a couple of laughing emojis.

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