Virat Kohli Formula Behind Rajat Patidar's Success in IPL 2026? Mohammed Kaif Gives Huge Insight After RCB Seal IPL 2026 Final Berth

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has given the credit to Virat Kohli after RCB have made the final. As per Kaif, RCB captain Rajat Patidar has been following the Kohli template. Following the emphatic 92-run win, Kaif explained how Kohli took the pressure of Patidar and always supported him like a senior.

‘Taking pressure off him’

"Virat Kohli played a big role in Rajat Patidar’s successful captaincy run by taking pressure off him and supporting him like a senior leader throughout RCB’s IPL 2026 campaign," Kaif said after RCB made it to the final.

Time and again, Kohli was seen guiding Patidar during the campaign.

Advertisement

Patidar played a blinder against the Titans to power RCB to the final. The RCB captain hit a maverick 33-ball 93* to help his side post a mammoth 254/5 in 20 overs. A target that proved to be too much for the Titans.

"It was a super game for us and the way especially the batsmen dominated in this game, the way everyone was striking with intent, that was good for us. It's not a clear plan (to go after the GT bowlers), but we're ready for it because you have to show some body language that we are coming for you," Patidar said after the win.

Advertisement