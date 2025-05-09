Top Seamer Mohammed Siraj Salutes Indian Armed Forces As India-Pakistan's Cross-Border Tension Escalates: 'Thank You For Saving 15 Cities Last Night'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, May 9th, announced that the remainder of the 2025 edition of the extravagant tournament has been 'suspended' with immediate effect for 'one week'

The authorities of the IPL took the decision after India-Pakistan's cross-border tension escalated on the night of the Thursday, May 8th.

IPL 2025 Suspended With Immediate Effect

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also expressed their solidarity with the 'Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country'. The cricket administrative board added that nothing is bigger than the 'Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country'.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors, and fans," BCCI stated.

Mohammed Siraj Hails Indian Armed Forces

After the Indian Armed Forces' swift action on May 8th to neutralize Pakistan's drone strikes, top Gujarat Titans seamer Mohammed Siraj hailed the defence personnel for saving India's 15 cities when the nation was asleep.

The 31-year-old added that the Indian Armed Forces are the reason why the citizens breathe freely in the country.

"Thank you Indian Armed Forces for saving 15 Indian cities last night when the entire nation was fast asleep. You are the reason we breathe freely. Thank you. Jai Hind," Mohammed Siraj wrote on Instagram story.

Mohammed Siraj's Instagram Story. Image: @mohammedsirajofficial (Screengrab)

Before the IPL 2025 was suspended, the Gujarat Titans held the top spot on the standings with 16 points and have a net run rate of +0.793. The Gujarat-based franchise have clinched eight wins and suffered three defeats in their 11 fixtures in the 18th edition of the tournament.