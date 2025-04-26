Virat Kohli Gets Heroes Welcome Upon Arrival in New Delhi Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Next IPL 2025 Game

Any Indian Premier League game involving the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gets extra fan attention thanks to the presence of Virat Kohli, but the fan sentiment hits fever pitch when RCB take on the Delhi Capitals in the nation's capital.

This is because while Kohli has spent his entire IPL career in RCB, he is a Delhi boy who was born and raised in the city - meaning fans are always keen to see him back in action.

And the fan excitement starts well before the game even gets underway - as is evidenced from a viral video that shows Kohli arriving in New Delhi's airport to a rapturous reception from fans.

See The Video Here

Kohli can be seen walking through a crowd of fans, many of whom can be heard chanting his name in unison.

He then slowly walks into the RCB bus as fans continue to stick around for a glimpse of the man nicknamed ‘King Kohli’.

RCB vs DC - Who Wins?

The clash between RCB and DC is one of two teams who have been in fine form this year. DC are currently in second place whereas RCB are third.

Both teams are level on 12 points, meaning the winners will take one step closer to securing their spot in the playoffs.

However, the match which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will see a divided crowd - fans will want to cheer on their local team, but also support the local boy who has made both Delhi and India proud.