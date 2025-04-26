'Ghar Ka Team Hai Kya?': Mumbai Indians Share Hilarious Moment Between Rohit Sharma And Shardul Thakur Ahead LSG Clash

Mumbai Indians have roared back into form in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League as they went from the bottom of the table to currently being in fourth place. Mumbai Indians have been in spectacular form as they have managed to win their last four matches and will be eyeing the playoffs so that they can try and win their record sixth Indian Premier League title. Ahead of Mumbai Indian's match against Lucknow Super Giants, the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Mumbai based franchise shared a hilarious moment between Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur.

Rohit Sharma Grills LSG's Shardul Thakur For Arriving Late To Training

In a video which has been shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, Rohit Sharma can be seen sitting next to LSG mentor Zaheer Khan during a practice session ahead of the match. The former Mumbai Indians captain then grilled Thakur for arriving late in a hilarious moment between the two players.

"Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai. Ghar ka team hai kya? (What hero?, You're coming now. Is this your home's team?)," Rohit Sharma can be heard saying to Shardul Thakur in the video.

Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma will play Lucknow Super Giants on 27th April 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's Return To Form Provides Huge Boost To Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma started the IPL 2025 season in not the best of forms as the Mumbai Indians batter struggled to score runs. However in the last few games, Rohit Sharma has once again found his touch which makes him one of the best batters in the world.