Ruturaj Gaikwad Continues To Smash Records, Chennai Super Kings Star Goes Past Michael Bevan And Virat Kohli In Elusive List

Ruturaj Gaikwad's snub from the Indian ODI team continues to be the biggest talking point. Gaikwad, who fared well in the recently culminated India vs South Africa series, hasn't been included in the Indian squad that will play three ODI matches against New Zealand, and it has surprised many experts and his fans. Prior to the start of the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup, India will host New Zealand for eight white-ball matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The first ODI of the India vs New Zealand series will be played on January 11, 2026. The first ODI of the series will be played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The upcoming three-match ODI series will also see the return of skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Goes Past Michael Bevan And Virat Kohli

In the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in red-hot form and has led Maharashtra from the front. In Maharashtra's final league stage game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 134 off 131. Maharashtra are playing the game against Goa at the Dr Soni Stadium. Courtesy of this hundred, Gaikwad broke a 20-year-old record.

The Maharashtra skipper now holds the highest average in the history of List A cricket, and he has gone past the greats of the game such as Michael Bevan and Virat Kohli. Australia great Michael Bevan had held the record of the highest average in List A cricket for 20 years. Bevan had scored a total of 15,103 runs across 385 innings in his legendary career.

Highest average in List A cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 58.72*

58.72* Michael Bevan: 57.86

57.86 Sam Hain: 57.76

57.76 Virat Kohli: 57.67

Gaikwad Achieves New Milestone