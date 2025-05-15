'He's Had His Struggles': Ex-South Africa Player Underlines The Biggest Reason Behind Virat Kohli's Sudden Retirement From Test

Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from Test match cricket hasn't gone down too well with the fans and also the well-wishers of the Indian cricket team. Kohli's retirement is surprising, considering the fact that the former India skipper has been extremely vocal about his love for Test cricket and how he values the purest format of the game.

It is not just about Kohli, but his spouse, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, also expressed being taken aback by Kohli's decision to call time on his international Test career. "Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites," wrote Anushka in her post that she shared on social media, just moments after Kohli made his decision to retire from Test cricket public.

Virat's retirement is also being talked about a lot, considering the fact that India tours England next, and the team will be left without experience. The former India skipper will now represent India only in the One Day International format.

Daryll Cullinan Gives His Take On Virat Kohli's Retirement

Virat Kohli recently has had a very tough time in Test cricket. Though he has been one of the greatest to have played the game ever, there is no question about it. But the fact of the matter remains that in the past few months, Kohli has struggled while handling the red ball.

It has also been said that the Indian team management conveyed to Kohli that he doesn't fit in their plans, but there hasn't been any official confirmation about the same. Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan has also weighed in on the entire matter and has said that the former India captain's retirement did not surprise him at all.

"His retirement didn't really come as a surprise to me. We've seen in recent times he's battled a bit at Test cricket. And what happens, I believe, as a batsman, or sportsman, or cricketer, is that when you are constantly working on your game and physically staying in shape and mentally dealing with anxiety at Test cricket, you get to a point where you don't want to put in that work," said Cullinan, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Kohli Signs Off In Style