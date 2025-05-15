'Do The Job': Ex-IND Selector And World Cup Winner Gives Blunt Remark How The BCCI Could've Prevented Virat Kohli's Retirement

Virat Kohli shocked the entire cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement just weeks before India is scheduled to travel to England for a five-match Test series. Kohli's retirement is even more shocking, considering the fact that Rohit Sharma too had announced his retirement a few days back.

Despite winning the Champions Trophy earlier this year in March, it seems as if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no mood to forget the things that happened in Australia. The Indian Test team is in a transitional phase, and the players have an uphill task ahead of themselves, considering the fact that they'll play in England next.

Test cricket hasn't been that kind to India in recent times. They lost a home series to New Zealand and later followed it up with a series defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirement is also being discussed a lot because it has left a dearth of experience in the Indian Test team.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth Gives Honest Take On The Virat Kohli Situation

This is the dawn of a new era as far as the Indian Test team is concerned. There have been rumors that Shubman Gill might be appointed as the next Test captain. India will start their new WTC cycle with their England tour. Former chief selector and a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, recently said that the BCCI could've made Kohli the captain for some time as the team will travel to England for a five-match Test series.

"It's a personal choice (retirement). But if I were the selection committee chairman, I would have requested him personally: 'Boss, I want you to captain India for some time. Now that Rohit is also not there, there's suddenly a void when it comes to captaincy. I would have had a conversation with him before his announcement. I would've told him: 'I want you to captain for the next six months or one-year period'," said Srikkanth while speaking to India Today.

All Eyes On India's Squad Announcement