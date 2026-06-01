FACT CHECK! Did Hardik Pandya Congratulate Brother Krunal After RCB Clinched IPL 2026?

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: RCB, featuring Krunal Pandya, beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to clinch IPL 2026 and make it two in a row. For the unversed, Krunal now has five IPL trophies in his cabinet - three with Mumbai Indians and two with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the summit clash on Sunday, Krunal picked up the big wicket of Jos Buttler and conceded merely 23 runs in his four overs. Despite his good show on-the-field throughout the season, there have been speculations around the relationship with his brother Hardik. The whisper is that things are not exactly good between the two.

Did Hardik Congratulate Krunal After RCB Win?

A number of tweets are going viral which have screenshots of Hardik Pandya's Instagram account. The post reads: ‘In tears right now, Proud of you bhai’. It also features an evil's eye and a heart emoji. But did Hardik really congratulate Krunal? No, is the answer. If one checks Hardik's Instagram account, one would see no such congratulatory story or post exists.

Rumors recently surfaced about tension between the two brothers. Addressing the speculation, Krunal Pandya said, “Kane and Undertaker also fight sometimes,” before adding, “All ok.”

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Pandyas Contrasting IPL

While Krunal had a season to remember with the bat and the ball, it was the exact opposite for Hardik. The Mumbai Indians captain picked up a niggle which forced him to miss games. Hardik's form has now sparked speculations that MI may release the allrounder. For the unversed, nothing is official as of now around Hardik. There is no doubt that it is strange to see Hardik not even post a message for his world. This move by Hardik has done more bad than good to his reputation.

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