Updated 17 January 2026 at 11:26 IST
Virat Kohli & Kuldeep Yadav Seek Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Just Before Series Decider ODI Clash
Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the ODI series decider vs New Zealand, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings after Gambhir’s earlier visit for the bhasma aarti.
Team India superstars Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The Indian cricketing duo sought blessings at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav visited a day before the series-decider clash between India and New Zealand in Madhya Pradesh. The Kiwis denied the Men in Blue a win in the second One-Day match, making the third and final match of the series an exciting one.
The Indian cricket team would aim to cap off the series on a high note, and a couple of players came forward to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva ahead of a big match.
Virat Kohli & Kuldeep Yadav Visit The Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
Star ODI batter Virat Kohli and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were seen visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The duo were seen entering the temple premises and engaged in the aarti. Virat and Kuldeep were sitting inside the temple, embracing the tradition and spirituality of the famed Mahakaleshwar Temple.
Virat Kohli had said, "Jai Shree Mahakal..." as the media approached him while in the temple premises.
Kohli and Kuldeep's visit to the Mahakal Temple comes just a day after India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, visited the holy temple and witnessed the bhasma aarti.
India To Host New Zealand In Indore For Series-Decider Clash
Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to play key roles in the upcoming third and final ODI match between India and New Zealand. Following the hosts' four-wicket victory in Vadodara, the Blackcaps turned the tables after denying the Men in Blue an unassailable lead in the series. NZ capped off the second ODI with a win and levelled the series 1-1.
The onus will now remain on Team India to stand and deliver in the final ODI competition, as a series win is at stake. A victory would solidify the Men in Blue's stronghold in the competition.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to spoil India's momentum before they shift gears to 20-over cricket and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 17 January 2026 at 11:26 IST