Shreyas Iyer Included In Team India's T20I Squad For New Zealand Series, Punjab Kings Skipper Set To Replace Tilak Varma

India vs New Zealand: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, January 16, confirmed that star batter Shreyas Iyer will be replacing Tilak Varma in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

The upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be India's final 20-over match before the T20 World Cup 2026. The upcoming T20I series will help the Men in Blue to prepare for their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The BCCI had to make two major changes in the T20I squad for the series against the Kiwis. The BCCI has included Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, replacing Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar.

In an official statement, BCCI confirmed that Washington Sundar has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised to take rest, following which he will start his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE).

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January. This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury," BCCI stated.

The cricket administrative board confirmed that Ravi Bishnoi will be playing all five T20I matches of the series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been included in the squad for the first three matches.

"The all-rounder has been ruled out of the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement. The Men’s Selection Committee has also added Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad for the first three matches as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma," the statement added.

The BCCI will keep a close eye on the injuries of Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma since both of them have been added to the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

After almost two years, Shreyas Iyer is going to play for the Indian Cricket Team in the T20Is. Iyer's last match for the Men in Blue in the 20-over format was back in December 2023 against Australia.

Team India's Updated T20I Squad For New Zealand Series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi