Virat Kohli-LizLaz 'Like' Controversy: Viral German Model Claims Being Offered Money to Say Negative Things About Ex-RCB Captain

Virat Kohli-LizLaz 'Like' Controversy: Not long ago, Virat Kohli was making headlines for liking a random post of a German model named LizLaz. Days after the controversy, the German model has made a shocking claim. As per LizLaz, she was offered money to make negative comments about the cricketer.

‘Journalists even offered me money’

Speaking to FilmyMantra, she said: “Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations he never made. But why would I do that?”

“I was very happy and a little emotional about it, but I never expected something like this to happen,” she said. She added that the sudden media attention became uncomfortable, saying: “Some people even pressure you to say things you don't want to say.”

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“So why would I say bad things about him for money? I'm not that kind of person,” she concluded.

Can Kohli Get Back Form?

Kohli is currently featuring in the ongoing season of the IPL where he is playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli, who is a gun player, has not hit top form in this season. In fact, in his last two outings, he has not even been able to get off the mark. While his form is a concern, fans are certain he would be back in form soon. RCB is currently on top of the points table with seven wins in 11 games. RCB will play their next IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on May 13. The game promises to be nothing short of a cracker.