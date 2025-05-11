sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 11th 2025, 20:34 IST

'Intention Right, Timing Not Appropriate' - Virat Kohli's Retirement Call Questioned by Ex-India Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu

Virat Kohli has reportedly told the BCCI of his intentions to call it quits from Test cricket, but one former India player has questioned the timing of the move.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
BCCI hope to reverse Kohli's Test retirement plans
BCCI hope to reverse Kohli's Test retirement plans | Image: AP

After the sudden retirement of Rohit Sharma, the Board of Control for Cricket in India - or BCCI for short - already had a major decision to make regarding who the next Indian captain would be from the England series onwards. But with rumours now suggesting that Virat Kohli wants to retire from Tests as well, the BCCI are reportedly scrambling. 

Already there have been suggestions that the BCCI are keen to talk Kohli out of this decision - and one ex-player believes that the BCCI would be right to do that. 

The ex-player in question is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who posted a video questioning Kohli's reasons for picking this time and saying the team still needs him. 

"Virat Kohli’s decision — that he wants to retire — has created a stir across the cricketing world. We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations. Why do I say that Kohli can be our "knight in shining armor" in England? Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma's departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England," Sidhu said in a video he posted on social media.

Sidhu further added that Kohli's timing was off in this case, as the team needs experienced players as of now. 

"His intention is right, his motive is noble — that "the old order must change, yielding place to the new." But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line.” 

Sidhu's Appeal to Kohli

He also said that Kohli's presence in the team was needed for the balance to be right. 

India's tour of England gets underway from June 20 onwards. 

Published May 11th 2025, 20:34 IST