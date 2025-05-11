IND vs ENG: BCCI In Fix Regarding India's Next Test Captain, Youngsters In Contention To Lead The Team In WTC 2027 Cycle

IND vs ENG: The Indian Test team is currently going through a phase of transformation. With the new cycle of World Test Championship starting, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have to address the current situation before the Indian team leaves for England. The India vs England Test series will commence in June and will also mark India's first Test series in the WTC 2027 cycle.

India's last Test series against Australia ended in a disastrous fashion. Rohit Sharma and his men conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after 10 years, and it resulted in India being knocked out of World Test Championship 2025 finals. The India vs Australia series raised a lot of questions about India's Test team and the superstar culture that exists in it.

Rishabh Pant And Shubman Gill Emerge Top Contenders For Test Captaincy

Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from the Test format. There had been a lot of talk about Rohit's red ball form after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Rohit is now retired from the T20 and Test format, but he will continue to lead India in the ODI format.

To make matters worse, it has also been reported that Virat Kohli has informed the BCCI that he wants to retire from the Test format. The BCCI is now considering its options to appoint a new captain in the Test format, starting with the England series. "If Bumrah isn't the captain, then there is no point offering him vice-captaincy. It is true that selectors did think about having Kohli as India skipper for the England series. This would have given Gill some time to grow into the leadership role, but at 25-and-a-half years of age, he is yet to hit his peak. Due to Bumrah's fitness issues, Gill looks like the obvious choice for Ajit Agarkar's committee," a BCCI source was quoted saying by PTI.

The Big Jasprit Bumrah Problem