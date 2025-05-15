Virat Kohli's Retirement Invites The 'Biggest Crisis In Indian Test Cricket In 33 Years', Big Issue Demands Gautam Gambhir's Attention

Virat Kohli's sudden retirement has been shocking, but it has opened up new avenues for youngsters in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walking away from Test cricket within a matter of a few days can be seen as a crisis, but it also opens up a lot of opportunities and possibilities in Indian cricket.

The Test team is in a transitional phase; youngsters will be tried and tested. There will be failures, but the real test for Gambhir and his young boys will be to rise up from failures and learn from the setbacks that they endure along the way.

The Indian cricket team will travel to England next for their next Test tour. Without experienced campaigners such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India will struggle against Stokes and Co., but these are times like these which build the character of a team.

Indian Test Team's Biggest Crisis In 33 Years

There was a time when Sachin Tendulkar and his batting used to be the heartbeat of the nation. Tendulkar used to command the mood of the country; that was the impact of the man. India, as a cricketing nation, has been lucky that Virat Kohli stepped up and Sachin passed on the mantle to him.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar is a topic that will always be debated, but nobody can deny the fact that the 'Chasemaster' has played his part extremely well wearing the Test whites. The number four batting position is considered one of the most crucial batting positions in Test cricket.

There is a unique stat that clearly demonstrates the crisis that the Indian Test team will face in the near future. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have batted at number four for India for thirty-three odd years. Sachin was elevated to the number four position in Tests in 1992, whereas Kohli started batting at number four once Sachin walked away in 2013.

Shubman Gill Likely To Take The Number 4 Spot

The stakeholders of the Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, will have to pay special attention to who bats number four for India. This can't be a one-off series. They will have to look at a long-term prospect, someone who can hold on to the position.