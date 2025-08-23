Virat Kohli Returns To The 'Home Of Cricket', Ex-India Skipper Prepares For Australia Series In Lord's Amid Speculations Of ODI Retirement

Virat Kohli is gearing up for his much-awaited One Day International return. Kohli, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, will represent country once again in the month of October. India are scheduled to play three ODIs in their Australia tour. Earlier this year, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced their retirements from the longest format of the game, but they'll still continue to play the fifty-over format for the 'Men in Blue'.

Virat Kohli Spotted With Fans At The 'Home Of Cricket'

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter around Virat Kohli and his future as far as international cricket is concerned. The former India skipper was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL), and after that he has been on no show. With the Asia Cup scheduled to be played in the T20I format, there were reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had honest conversations with both Rohit and Virat regarding their plans for the future.

Several reports also claimed that India's three-match ODI series against Australia in Australia could be nothing but a farewell tour for the star duo. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla recently spoke about their retirement and said that the BCCI never forces anybody to retire, and the two former Indian captains are still eligible to play ODI cricket.

Amid all the rumblings in and around the star players' retirements, Virat Kohli was snapped with fans at the 'Home of Cricket', aka Lord's. It has been reported that Kohli had an indoor net session, and he practiced really hard to get into the groove for the Australia series.

India's ODI Fixtures In Australia

October 19: 1st ODI at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23: 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25: 3rd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Skipper: Reports