RoKo Fans Can Rejoice; Stalwarts to Get More Games Before ODI WC as BCCI Ready to Accept NZ's Offer: REPORT

ODI World Cup 2027: In what would come as good news for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fans, the two stalwarts may get more game time to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Once the T20 leg ends with the IPL, the focus will shift to the ODI WC 2027.

More Prep Time For RoKo

As per the cricketing calendar, India are going to play 15 ODIs this year, but that could change. In case the BCCI decides to make changes to the overseas itinerary, Kohli and Rohit could get additional game time - which would certainly help.

As per a report on CricHub, the Men in Blue are likely to extend the ODI leg of their white-ball tour of New Zealand later this year. This would be done by downsizing the T20I series. It is understood that New Zealand Cricket (NZC) initiated the proposal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While India will look at it from a point of view of the ODI WC, NZC will look at it as an opportunity to make good revenue.