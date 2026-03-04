'India vs South Africa in The Final': Ex-England Captain's Bizarre Prophecy Ahead of T20 WC Semi-Final at Wankhede

T20 World Cup 2026: Ahead of the much-awaited semi-final between India and England, a former captain has already made a bizarre prediction. Not that England cannot beat India, yet Michael Atherton reckons it will be a repeat of the 2024 final where he believes India will eventually lock horns with the defending champions in the finale.

Atherton hailed India as an ‘exceptional’ side, but claimed that there are issues with the fielding.

‘Do not think they are unbeatable’

"India are an exceptional side, obviously, and I thought the run chase against West Indies under pressure [to qualify for the semi-finals] was exceptional," he said to ANI.

Advertisement

He added: "But I do not think they are unbeatable. Issues like fielding, bowling if you get after one or two of their main five (bowlers) - they are lacking a spare option in that department."

"Some of their batters have not found their best either, so they are not impregnable. I think England have to be at their best to beat them - and my instinct would be an India vs South Africa in the final, a replay of 2024," he concluded.

Advertisement

India vs England Preview