Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Far From Over; Is it Clear, BCCI?

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had the spotlight on them since the start of the ODI series against South Africa, yet they have managed to soak up the pressure and deliver. While Rohit got a fifty in the opening ODI, Kohli has hit consecutive centuries. And now, most experts reckon they have a lot of cricket still left in them. In fact, some experts and former cricketers have already cautioned the Board of Control of Cricket in India to not pressurise the two stalwarts. Given what they have achieved for the country they should have the right to walk away on their own terms.

Is Gambhir Pressurising BCCI?

This cannot be confirmed, but with the way things are panning out it seems like BCCI has given Gambhir space to make his own decisions. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss, Gambhir said that there is an existent ‘superstar’ culture in the dressing room. He was surely hinting at Kohli and Rohit. Soon after that, the BCCI forced them to feature in domestic cricket. Now they did oblige to BCCI's request, because obviously they wanted to play Test cricket. Just a few weeks after that, they announced time on their Test careers, shocking one and all.

First of all, it is still baffling to come to terms with the fact that Rohit and Kohli are not playing Test cricket - as that is considered to be the pinnacle of cricket. Till date, very few know the real reason.

RoKo's Mission 2027

It is clear that Rohit and Kohli are eyeing 2027 WC glory, something that they missed in 2023. Now, it is important the BCCI take proper care of them.