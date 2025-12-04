WATCH | Mitchell Starc's Double-Duck Strike Rattles England During 2nd Ashes Test at Brisbane

Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc once again proved why is arguably the best fast bowler of the generation. Starc, who has a reputation of picking up wickets in his first over, did just that on the opening day in Gabba during the second Ashes Test. Off the first over off the first morning, Starc removed Ben Duckett off the final ball of his opening over. Duckett, facing his first delivery, edged it to slip and was caught. After Duckett perished for a duck, Starc got another wicket in his second over as Ollie Pope chopped one onto his stumps. Pope too perished for a duck and that put England in a spot of bother early on in Brisbane. Here is the double-duck strike from Starc.

WATCH VIDEO

Once the two wickets fell early, the onus shifted to the middle-order to get the innings back on track. At the time of filing the copy, England have recovered somewhat. They have not lost any wicket since and are 84 for two. Zak Crawley and Joe Root are in the middle. Even at this stage, Australia would believe they have their noses in front. With the two wickets to his name, Starc has now become the leading wicket-taker in Pink Ball Tests against a single opposition.

Most Wickets Against A Team In Pink Ball Tests

20 - Mitchell Starc vs ENG (6 inns)

17 - Mitchell Starc vs WI (6 inns)

16 - Shamar Joseph vs AUS (4 inns)

16 - Alzarri Joseph vs AUS (6 inns)

With the two wickets, Starc equaled Wasim Akram's tally of 414 scalps in Test matches. He needs just one more wicket to become the leading wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Test matches.