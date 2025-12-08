Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Forced to Play VHT? BCCI Clears Air on Controversy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Ind vs SA: During the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, speculations were rife over whether the Board of Control of Cricket in India actually forced the stalwarts to play domestic cricket to stay match-fit. So, what is the truth behind it? Days after the rumour spread that the BCCI put pressure on the senior cricketers to play domestic cricket, it is now understood that the truth is different.

'It's their decision'

As per a report on RevSportz, the decision was taken by Rohit and Kohli that they did want to feature in the domestic circuit now that they feature in only one format.

"They have decided, it's their decision," a BCCI official said as per RevSportz.

Following India's ODI series win, coach Gautam Gambhir praised Rohit and Kohli and highlighted their importance in the dressing-room. While Kohli picked up the player of the series, Rohit, too hit a couple of crucial fifties in the three-match series.

"They (Rohit and Kohli) are world-class players and their experience is important in the dressing room. They have been doing it for a long time. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is going to be important in the 50-over format," Gambhir said at the post-match presser after India beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series.

