Updated 8 December 2025 at 10:48 IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Forced to Play VHT? BCCI Clears Air on Controversy
Did the BCCI force Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play domestic cricket?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs SA: During the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, speculations were rife over whether the Board of Control of Cricket in India actually forced the stalwarts to play domestic cricket to stay match-fit. So, what is the truth behind it? Days after the rumour spread that the BCCI put pressure on the senior cricketers to play domestic cricket, it is now understood that the truth is different.
'It's their decision'
As per a report on RevSportz, the decision was taken by Rohit and Kohli that they did want to feature in the domestic circuit now that they feature in only one format.
"They have decided, it's their decision," a BCCI official said as per RevSportz.
Advertisement
Following India's ODI series win, coach Gautam Gambhir praised Rohit and Kohli and highlighted their importance in the dressing-room. While Kohli picked up the player of the series, Rohit, too hit a couple of crucial fifties in the three-match series.
"They (Rohit and Kohli) are world-class players and their experience is important in the dressing room. They have been doing it for a long time. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is going to be important in the 50-over format," Gambhir said at the post-match presser after India beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series.
Advertisement
Ind or SA - Who Start Favourites in T20I Series?
It is tough to pick a clear winner considering both are formidable sides. For the unversed, the two teams featured in the 2024 WC final as well. The five-match T20I series would be important for both teams as they prepare for the WC. The first T20I takes place at the Barabati stadium on December 9.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 8 December 2025 at 10:43 IST