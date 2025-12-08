WATCH | Shubman Gill-Abhishek Sharma's Bromance Inside Team Bus Goes Viral as Side Reaches Bhubaneshwar For 1st T20I

Ind vs SA: Shubman Gill has linked up with the team as they arrived in Bhubaneshwar for the opening T20I against South Africa on Tuesday. But what stole the show is the bromance between Gill and his opening partner and childhood friend Abhishek Sharma. The two cricketers seemed to be bonding well and that is drawing a lot of attention ahead of the five-match series.

By the looks of things, they were doing something with the phone. Obviously, it cannot be confirmed what the conversation exactly was but they seemed to be in a happy space in each other's company. The clip of that has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

Meanwhile, Gill, who was out of the final Test and the ODI series due to a neck injury has 'totally recovered'.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that Gill has recovered and is ready to start.

“Yes, Shubman is ready to start. That’s why he has been selected. He is fit, fine, and hungry to go," Gambhir said.

Gill was truly missed in the two-match Test series in which India faced a humiliating whitewash.

Gill Back For T20Is

Gill's return in the shortest format will be ideal from his point of view. Gill's return in T20Is would be a perfect stage to ease back into rhythm while also strengthening India’s top-order stability. Gill would play an important role in the World Cup as he will bring all his experience to the table. The best part about Gill is that he has the capability of playing as per the requirement of the situation.