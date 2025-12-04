'Age Is Only A Number': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Huge Backing For India's 2027 ODI World Cup Bid

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's contributions to Indian cricket have been immense. Both stalwarts are only active in one format currently, having already retired from the Test and T20Is.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Receive Backing For 2027 ODI World Cup

There have been various kinds of chatter regarding their ODI future. They participated in the ODI series against Australia, followed by the ongoing South Africa series. Ahead of the Australia series, concerns arose that their time in the limited-overs format might be coming to an end. But both players have hit back at their critics by scoring a galore of runs in the five matches they have played so far.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in 2027, both Virat and Rohit's spots in the team have faced questions. But former New Zealand bowler Tim Southee believes that as long as the duo is performing, they should be allowed to let their bat do the talking.

He told reporters, “Kohli is arguably the best ever one-day batsman and if he is still performing, then why not? Rohit also scored a hundred a few days ago in Australia, so they are still performing. As long as they are contributing to the side, I believe age is only a number."

South Africa Defeated India By Four Wickets

South Africa showed great resilience and levelled the ODI series with a 4-wicket win over India in Raipur on Wednesday. Virat Kohli once again crushed all the doubters with back-to-back hundreds against South Africa. He was assisted by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also brought up his maiden ODI century with a sublime knock.

