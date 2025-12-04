AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Enhances His Legacy In Test Cricket History, Registers Elusive Career Milestone

Australia's Mitchell Starc is getting ready to bowl against England in 2nd Test | Image: AP

Australia vs England: Star Australian speedster Mitchell Starc etched his name in Test history as the 35-year-old achieved an elusive milestone during the ongoing Ashes 2025.

Steve Smith-led Australia locked horns with Ben Stokes' England in the second Test match of the five-game series, at The Gabba in Brisbane, from Thursday, December 4.

Starc once again proved why he is called one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket. The 35-year-old started the second Test match of the series by claiming Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks.

Mitchell Starc Etches Name In History Books With Unique Milestone In Tests

Later on Day 1, Mitchell Starc picked up Harry Brook's wicket in the second delivery of the 40th over. Following this, Starc scripted history in red-ball cricket.

Mitchell Starc leapfrogged former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram to become the highest wicket-taker by a left-arm seamer in Tests.

Earlier, Akram held the record with 414 wickets in Test matches, but Starc surpassed the former cricketer to claim the top spot. Now, Mitchell Starc has 415* wickets in red-ball cricket.

Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas stand in the third place on the chart with 355 wickets. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult holds fourth place on the list with 317 scalps. Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan stands in the fifth place with 311 wickets.

Mitchell Starc's Numbers In Tests

Mitchell Starc began his Test career in 2011 against New Zealand in Brisbane. In the red-ball cricket for Australia, Starc played 102 matches and 195 innings, claiming 415* wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 and a bowling average of 26.53.