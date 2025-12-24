Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's VHT Matches do Not Get Live Streaming; Irked Fans Say 'Shame on BCCI'

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making a Vijay Hazare Trophy return and while the fans at the venues for the respective matches is high and continuously growing, the matches are not being live streaming on OTT. The Board of Control of Cricket in India which is the richest cricket board in the world is facing immense backlash due to no broadcast.

While Kohli's Delhi is taking on Andhra in Bengaluru, Rohit's Mumbai is locking horns with Sikkim in Jaipur. Most fans reckon the board does not care about it's fans because if they had - they should have prepared better. At the moment, the official broadcaster JioStar is streaming the Hyderabad versus Uttar Pradesh and the Pondicherry versus Tamil Nadu matches.

'Shame on BCCI'

Meanwhile, Delhi and Mumbai both the sides are fielding in their respective matches. Kohli and Rohit will be seen batting in the second half of the game and fans - at the stadium - would hope they get to see a masterclass. It would be interesting to see if anyone from the BCCI reacts to this lapse or will they turn a blind eye to it.