'Zero Planning': Mohammed Kaif Rips Selector Ajit Agarkar Over Shubman Gill's T20 Ouster

T20 World Cup 2026: When the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Shubman Gill ouster became the big talking point. Gill, who was the vice-captain of the side till then, was asked to leave the side at the 11th hour and that has not gone down well with former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif.

Kaif blasted chief selector Ajit Agarkar and claimed that there was ‘xero planning’ while handling the matter.

‘They made a mistake’

"The selectors knew there were better players available for the T20 format," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"By sticking with Gill, they made a mistake that has set Indian cricket back. Over the last few months, they could have invested that time in players like Jaiswal, Samson, or Jitesh Sharma. You backed Gill until the very last moment only to drop him at the finish line. It is the right call, but it has come far too late. The planning has been non-existent; it has been a waste of time disguised as a strategy. You prioritised a player who simply wasn't ready while better options were sidelined," he added.

Samson-Abhishek to Open