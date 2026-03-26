Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set To Lead Charge In ODIs As BCCI Announces 2026-27 Home Season Schedule

BCCI has announced India's home season schedule for the 2026-27 calendar year on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to feature in 9 ODI matches altogether before the 2027 ODI World Cup as it stands.

West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia are set to visit India as per the schedule released by the BCCI. Among these, except for Australia India will play three ODI matches each with the other three countries. West Indies will be the first visiting country to feature in a three-match ODI series, followed by a five match T20I series.