Updated 26 March 2026 at 15:23 IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set To Lead Charge In ODIs As BCCI Announces 2026-27 Home Season Schedule
BCCI has announced India's home season schedule for the 2026-27 calendar year on Thursday. How many matches will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
BCCI has announced India's home season schedule for the 2026-27 calendar year on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to feature in 9 ODI matches altogether before the 2027 ODI World Cup as it stands.
West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia are set to visit India as per the schedule released by the BCCI. Among these, except for Australia India will play three ODI matches each with the other three countries. West Indies will be the first visiting country to feature in a three-match ODI series, followed by a five match T20I series.
Indian Cricket Team's Home Schedule For 2026-27
West Indies' tour of India
September 27: India vs West Indies, Trivandrum, 1st ODI
September 30: India vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2nd ODI
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October 3: India vs West Indies, Mullanpur, 3rd ODI
October 6: India vs West Indies, Lucknow, 1st T20I
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October 9: India vs West Indies, Ranchi, 2nd T20I
October 11: India vs West Indies, Indore, 3rd T20I
October 14: India vs West Indies, Hyderabad, 4th T20I
October 17: India vs West Indies, Bengaluru, 5th T20I
Sri Lanka tour of India
December 13: India vs Sri Lanka, New Delhi, 1st ODI
December 16: India vs Sri Lanka, Bengaluru, 2nd ODI
December 19: India vs Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, 3rd ODI
December 22: India vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 1st T20I
December 24: India vs Sri Lanka, Cuttack, 2nd T20I
December 27: India vs Sri Lanka, Pune, 3rd T20I
Zimbabwe tour of India
January 3: India vs Zimbabwe, Kolkata, 1st ODI
January 6: India vs Zimbabwe, Hyderabad, 2nd ODI
January 9: India vs Zimbabwe, Mumbai, 3rd ODI
Australia tour of India
January 21-25: India vs Australia, Nagpur, 1st Test
January 29-February 2: India vs Australia, Chennai, 2nd Test,
February 11-15: India vs Australia, Guwahati, 3rd Test
February 19-23: India vs Australia, Ranchi, 4th Test
February 27-March 3: India vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 5th Test.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 14:56 IST