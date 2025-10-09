Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer to Join Shubman Gill's Team India at Delhi For Practice Ahead of Australia ODIs

Ind vs Aus: Spotlight would be on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma when the ODIs in Australia start as the two legends would be making a comeback. Now that these cricketers have not played a lot of cricket over the last few months, they would be joining Shubman Gill's Team India at the Arun Jaitley stadium for practice. In fact, reports claim that Shreyas Iyer, who has been appointed as the vice-captain of the ODI side, will also join the side in Delhi.