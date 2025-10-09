Updated 9 October 2025 at 12:25 IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer to Join Shubman Gill's Team India at Delhi For Practice Ahead of Australia ODIs
Ind vs Aus: Top stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are set to join Shubman Gill's Team India for practice ahead of the Australian tour.
Ind vs Aus: Spotlight would be on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma when the ODIs in Australia start as the two legends would be making a comeback. Now that these cricketers have not played a lot of cricket over the last few months, they would be joining Shubman Gill's Team India at the Arun Jaitley stadium for practice. In fact, reports claim that Shreyas Iyer, who has been appointed as the vice-captain of the ODI side, will also join the side in Delhi.
Departure Schedule
It is understood that the team will depart for Australia from Delhi itself. The Gill-led side will depart for Australia in two separate batches on October 15, with travel logistics and business class ticket availability determining the final departure schedule. A BCCI official claimed that Rohit and Kohli will either join Gill and Co. on the day of departure of a day prior to that.
Published On: 9 October 2025 at 12:24 IST