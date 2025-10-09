WATCH | Harshit Rana Draws Eyeballs by Arriving in Special Car to Gautam Gambhir's Delhi Residence For Team India Dinner

Ind vs WI: Harshit Rana was in the spotlight on Wednesday night after arriving at coach Gautam Gambhir's house in a special car for Team India dinner. Rana, who is not part of the squad for the Test series against West Indies, was present and that surprised fans. To draw more eyeballs, Rana arrived at Gambhir's Delhi residence in a special car.

Rana came in a special car driven by him, while the rest of the squad arrived in the team bus. The move by Rana is drawing a lot of reactions on social space. Here is the viral clip.

Rana has recently been named in the tour of Australia and that has been criticised across cricketing circles. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has spoken openly about it.

“Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion,” Ashwin said. “Maybe they feel he can be a handy No. 8 who can bat a bit, but I’m not sure about his batting ability," he said on his YouTube channel.

Most reckon Gambhir, who is an ex-KKR player favours Rana and his biasness towards the pacer has come to the fore repeatedly.

India Favourites at Kotla

Meanwhile, India will be playing the second and the final Test starting October 10 in Delhi.