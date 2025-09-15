Virat Kohli's Biopic Coming Soon? Director Anurag Kashyap Breaks Silence on Possibility

There is little doubt that Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers of the era. But now that he has retired from T20Is and Tests and speculations are rife that his ODI career may end soon, there are talks of a biopic on him. Will there be a biopic on Kohli, like there was on MS Dhoni? If it happens, it will not be the first time a biopic on a celebrated athlete would be made. So, what are the possibilities. Director Anurag Kashyap answered it after he was asked about the fact if he would be interested in doing it. Claiming that Kohli is a hero to millions, Kashyap said he would be reluctant to do it as he would choose to work on something difficult from a person's life. Kashyap also reckoned Kohli should not be part of the mediocrity.

'Don't know if I would want to'

"I don't know if I would want to because Virat Kohli is already a hero to millions of people, childrens & youngsters. If I would have to do a biopic, I would choose something difficult from a person’s life. He is a very beautiful man, I know him personally, and he is a very authentic human being. He is very emotional, an incredible person with incredible discipline. He would rather not be part of mediocrity and step away than continue, which is always with the people that I look up to," Kashyap told Filmygyan.

When Will Kohli Play Next?

Kohli, who has not played international cricket since the Champions Trophy 2025, is likely to feature in the ODIs in Australia in the month of October.