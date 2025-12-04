Virat Kohli's Critics Face Backlash Following Indian Star's Second Consecutive ODI Century Against South Africa: 'He Can't Be Sidelined'

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli registered back-to-back centuries in the ODI series. After his brilliant 135-run innings in Ranchi during the first match, he followed it up with another hundred in the second game at Raipur.

Virat Kohli Scores 53rd ODI Century During IND vs SA Match In Raipur

This knock marked his 53rd ODI century, achieved in the 38th over when he nudged a single to long-on. The 37-year-old reached the milestone in just 90 deliveries, showcasing his trademark consistency.

However, Kohli’s innings came to a halt at the start of the 40th over. Attempting a powerful shot off Lungi Ngidi, he mistimed the stroke, sending the ball straight to Aiden Markram at long-on, ending his stay at the crease.

Advertisement

Former Cricketer Showers Praise On Virat Kohli

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said that one cannot sideline Virat Kohli due to the current transition phase in the Indian Cricket Team. He hailed Kohli's fitness, saying that even the newcomers are not as fit as the 37-year-old.

"Kohli is someone who can't be sidelined due to transition. People are writing him off, telling that it is a new generation, new players should come in all that. You don't have such a fit player among your newcomers as well. Is there anyone? If you can point your finger at Virat Kohli and say that there is no place for him, then brother, what are you doing?"

Advertisement

In recent days, there have been reports that the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar will hold a meeting with Gautam Gambhir and other officials to decide on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Harbhajan Singh also hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden ODI century and called him a brilliant player. He pointed out how the Indian batter started to play more aggressively after scoring his half-century.

"Ruturaj is brilliant. Brilliant player. He arrived to the scene a bit late, did not get enough opportunities, and now that he has an opportunity, he is not letting go of it. When Ruturaj and Virat were batting together, the way Ruturaj changed gears after reaching fifty, he reached his hundred in some 75 balls. The batsmanship they showed together, it was class," he added.